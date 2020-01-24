First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

