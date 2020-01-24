First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FHK) Trading Down 3.4%

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FHK) dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.16 and last traded at $35.35, approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71.

