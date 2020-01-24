First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 171,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.95 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

