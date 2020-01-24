First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.
NYSE:FEI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 135,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.33.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.