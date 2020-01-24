First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE:FEI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 135,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,477. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $12.33.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

