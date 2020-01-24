First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Stock Price Up 0.1%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.16, approximately 2,715 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0802 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

