First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Trading Down 2%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) shares were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.57, approximately 1,473 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.3022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.32% of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

