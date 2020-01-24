First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Trading Down 1.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.36, 1,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0648 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 7.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

