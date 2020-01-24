First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $64.74 and last traded at $65.36, approximately 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $1.3439 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000.

