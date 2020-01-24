First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.21 and last traded at $20.21, approximately 25 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.36.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2799 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKO) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 28.04% of First Trust South Korea AlphaDEX Fund worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

