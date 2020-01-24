First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 22nd

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

FIXD stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $53.22.

