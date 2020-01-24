First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.64, 10 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.1226 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUSA. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 912.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

