First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Announces Earnings Results

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter.

First Western Financial stock remained flat at $$17.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.51.

MYFW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Western Financial in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

