Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives $111.11 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 59,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $80.58 and a 1-year high of $122.52. The company has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

