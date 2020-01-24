Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

NYSE:FBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.50. 2,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,794. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

