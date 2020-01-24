Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Trading Down 0.7%

Flowr Corp (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.39, approximately 86,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 75,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

Flowr Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

