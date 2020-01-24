Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.66. 31,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,115. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $996.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

In related news, SVP Lanesha Minnix sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $39,335.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 50.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,302,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 774,978 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 17,374,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,569,000 after purchasing an additional 336,416 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,710,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Flowserve by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,538,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after purchasing an additional 256,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,448,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.