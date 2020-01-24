Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) Receives GBX 8,164.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment PLC (LON:FLTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,164.29 ($107.40).

Several research firms have issued reports on FLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) price target on the stock.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of FLTR traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 8,888 ($116.92). The stock had a trading volume of 98,584 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9,100.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,847.89. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 930 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,598 ($86.79), for a total value of £61,361.40 ($80,717.44).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.