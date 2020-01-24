Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 138,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

About Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

