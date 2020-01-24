Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Forsys Metals Corp (TSE:FSY)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, 88,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 173% from the average session volume of 32,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Forsys Metals Company Profile (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops uranium and gold mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the north-east of the town of Swakopmund in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the north east of Valencia.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.