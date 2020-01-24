Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,711,000 after buying an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 472.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 53,489 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 8,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $435,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $904,262 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

