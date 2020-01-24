Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) Shares Down 1.2%

Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY)’s share price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $24.92, 900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Italy ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIY) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 69.81% of Franklin FTSE Italy ETF worth $8,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

