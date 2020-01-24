Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €78.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FME. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.11 ($91.99).

Shares of FME opened at €70.94 ($82.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 12-month high of €76.68 ($89.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.33.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

