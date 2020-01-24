Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €59.40 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.90 ($65.00).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €48.90 ($56.85) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.37. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

