Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Fuji Media Holdings (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10, approximately 526 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fuji Media in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting; radio broadcasting; streaming platforms; content production; games; music; advertising; publishing; and direct marketing activities.

