FY2019 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Co Decreased by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.15. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,934,000 after buying an additional 451,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,832,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,404,000 after buying an additional 288,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 236.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,362,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,850,000 after buying an additional 2,363,259 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 35.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after buying an additional 880,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 6,195.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,022,000 after buying an additional 3,268,293 shares in the last quarter.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 10,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 33,250 shares of company stock worth $468,854 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

