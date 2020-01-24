FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.59.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.29.

Shares of Falcon Minerals stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.11. 2,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,693. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $9.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 34.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

