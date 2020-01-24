Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Gaming Realms (LON:GMR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Gaming Realms stock opened at GBX 9.53 ($0.13) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 million and a P/E ratio of 47.63. Gaming Realms has a 1-year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15).

In related news, insider Mark Blandford acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($526,177.32).

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

