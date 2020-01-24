Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI traded down $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.37. The stock had a trading volume of 647,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,384. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.88 and a 12 month high of $186.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.41.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

