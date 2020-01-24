Garrison Point Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

NYSE:NEE traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.21. 161,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $171.74 and a 52-week high of $262.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.