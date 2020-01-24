Garrison Point Advisors LLC Sells 2,083 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 176,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 403.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 318,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 170,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE RQI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.