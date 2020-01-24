GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.90

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) declared a dividend on Friday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Infrastructure Investments stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 134 ($1.76). 378,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,454. GCP Infrastructure Investments has a 12-month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 133 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 372.73 and a current ratio of 372.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 128.10.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide its shareholders with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and to preserve the capital value of its investment assets over the long term, by generating exposure to subordinated private finance initiative (PFI) debt and/or similar assets.

