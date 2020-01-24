GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €24.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.70 ($31.05).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €28.07 ($32.64) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.36. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.49. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12 month high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

