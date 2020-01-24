Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $269.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.78 or 0.03084258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00201237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029622 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00123915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.