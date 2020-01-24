General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $220.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.99.

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.07. 925,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,846. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.56. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 852.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,997,000 after purchasing an additional 935,275 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in General Dynamics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,182,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 667,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

