Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Increased to Buy at CL King

CL King upgraded shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. CL King currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

NYSE:GCO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. Genesco has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 837.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Genesco by 12.5% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Genesco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

