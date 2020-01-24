GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Hany Massarany Sells 28,920 Shares

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hany Massarany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Hany Massarany sold 16,423 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $89,176.89.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Hany Massarany sold 7,744 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $42,979.20.

GNMK stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 193,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 1,482,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 152,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after buying an additional 45,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

