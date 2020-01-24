Giant (GIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,114.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.92, $11.91, $50.68 and $10.42. In the last week, Giant has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $81,693.00 and $3,114.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00085005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003485 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000227 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000200 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,862,579 coins and its circulating supply is 6,862,575 coins. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $33.89, $18.98, $13.92, $5.63, $70.83, $50.68, $11.91, $24.71, $31.10, $10.42 and $7.59. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.