Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.35.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$27.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.01 and a 1 year high of C$27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.38.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.39%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

