Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jan 24th, 2020

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.78. The company had a trading volume of 55,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

