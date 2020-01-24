Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Reaches $1.86 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $46,749.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, Rfinex and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,530,968 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Global Social Chain Token Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Rfinex and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

