Gold Resource’s (GORO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

GORO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gold Resource from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 550,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,602. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a boost from Gold Resource’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gold Resource by 6,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

