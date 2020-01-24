GoldCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,481.00 (GLC)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. GoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $453,860.00 and approximately $2,481.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded down 35.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00641801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00031939 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org . GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoldCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

