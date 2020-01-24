Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GOLDEN STAR RES is an un-hedged gold producer they own the Wassa gold project in Ghana and control a number of gold exploration properties in West Africa. The Company is well funded and has strong, operational focused management experienced in West Africa. The Company has become a producing gold company by consolidating a long-lived production base at Bogoso/Prestea in Ghana. Going forward, the Company will continue to focus on growing its gold business. “

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GSS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.30 target price on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday. Clarus Securities cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

GSS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 305,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,450. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,742,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 320,622 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 382,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 175,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Star Resources (GSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.