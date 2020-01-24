Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €15.90 Price Target

Carrefour (EPA:CA) received a €15.90 ($18.49) price target from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

CA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($26.16) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.63 ($20.50).

Shares of EPA:CA traded up €0.90 ($1.05) on Friday, hitting €15.52 ($18.04). 4,586,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.84. Carrefour has a one year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

