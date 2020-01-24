Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €94.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €119.05 ($138.43) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €108.08 and a 200-day moving average of €102.22.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

