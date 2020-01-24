Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €94.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price target on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €105.47 ($122.64).

Merck KGaA stock opened at €119.05 ($138.43) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €108.08 and a 200-day moving average of €102.22.

About Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

