Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €86.40 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.40 ($100.47) price target on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €80.94 ($94.12).

ETR SAX opened at €73.30 ($85.23) on Monday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a 12 month high of €75.75 ($88.08). The company has a 50-day moving average of €71.80 and a 200-day moving average of €70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -284.11.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

