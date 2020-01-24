Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) to Neutral

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DISCO CORP/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

DSCSY stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. DISCO CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.19.

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. DISCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $327.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.70 million. Research analysts forecast that DISCO CORP/ADR will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

