Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $245.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.68. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $180.73 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

