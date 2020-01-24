Goldman Sachs Group Increases Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 2,210

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,134 ($28.07) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,004.30.

In related news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

