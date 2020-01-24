Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Serena Jones Sells 500 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Serena Jones sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $23,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,277,156.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $46.15 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.95 million, a P/E ratio of 159.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.97.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GSHD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,474,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 219,702 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,911,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,348,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

